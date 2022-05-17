HCMC plans to increase green area to 3-4 square meters per person





Accordingly, districts must urgently review and make a list of public lands planned as green parkland but are leased and used for other purposes. Then, they must report and propose to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to advise the municipal People's Committee to have a plan to recover land to build parks.Regarding the development and embellishment of the street tree system, the People's Committee of HCMC assigned the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to plant new trees and improve trees in their management areas. The localities will continue to collect the database of parks and trees in the area to serve as a basis for building a plan to plant and improve trees for the city.Previously, the People's Committee of HCMC approved the project to develop public parks and trees in the area for the 2021-2030 period with the goal of increasing at least 150 hectares of public parkland by 2025 and 10 hectares of land for public green spaces in the city; By 2030, the city's parkland will reach one square meter per person, and the green area will increase to 3-4 square meters per person, thereby, initially improving the city's lack of green space.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan