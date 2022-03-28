HCMC plans to attract specialist for key sectors

Young engineers are working at the Biotechnology Center of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
Specialists must have doctoral or master's degrees, at least five years experience in above-mentioned sectors.
Beside monthly salary, scientists will receive a cash assistance of VND100 million per person, enjoy support of housing and transport, and one percent of a capital financed for a project.
The program also attracts local and foreign talents at home and abroad to participate in studying projects and provide advice to the city’s government to develop key industries.