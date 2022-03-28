HCMC plans to attract specialist for key sectors

Young engineers are working at the Biotechnology Center of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Specialists must have doctoral or master's degrees, at least five years experience in above-mentioned sectors.



Beside monthly salary, scientists will receive a cash assistance of VND100 million per person, enjoy support of housing and transport, and one percent of a capital financed for a project.

The program also attracts local and foreign talents at home and abroad to participate in studying projects and provide advice to the city’s government to develop key industries.





By Khanh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh