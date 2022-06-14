HCMC plans smart public lighting in central districts

Shimmering lights add allure to the Bach Dang Wharf Park in HCMC' s district 1. (Photo: SGGP)

The department has submitted the plan to the municipal People's Committee for approval.

Under the plan, all existing public lighting systems in three central areas will be replaced by smart lighting systems this year.

The city will also set up art and architecture lighting works at historical and cultural relics like the To Duc Thang Museum in District 1.

Decorative lighting will be installed on main streets that connect the Tan Son Nhat International Airport with the Sai Gon River, including Truong Son, Tran Quoc Hoan, Hoang Van Thu, Nguyen Van Troi, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Vo Van Kiet streets.

A tunnel under the Khanh Hoi Bridge and Thu Ngu flagpole will also feature decorative lighting.

The department said the smart lighting system will ensure light quality, traffic safety, security and order through economical, efficient and sustainable use of energy.

All public lighting systems will be managed by an operation center.

The city also aims to renovate and convert private lighting systems into public lighting systems, and upgrade the management and operation centers of public lighting systems in districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

It will place the lighting power supply cables underground and use low carbon emission light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs on main downtown streets.

The Department of Planning and Investment will carry out the work and coordinate with relevant departments to make a list of projects, research technology applications for building smart public lighting systems, and call for investment.

The installations of smart public lighting systems will be done under Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

The city’s Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has been asked to organize training courses to improve skills of workers managing and operating the city’s public lighting systems.

Vietnamplus