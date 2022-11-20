HCMC plans help for disadvantaged workers, students to go home for Tet

Illustrative photo



This is an annual activity of the municipal trade union organization to help all workers to have a holiday with their family members, in accordance with the Tet tradition of family reunion.

Pham Chi Tam, Vice President of the federation, said to secure the tickets, the federation has persuaded transport firms to donate free tickets or sell at preferential prices.

The federation also instructed trade union organizations at different levels to persuade employers to arrange coaches or give ticket subsidies to disadvantaged employees who have not returned to their hometowns for Tet for many years.

The center for supporting young workers under the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union committee also announced a so-called Spring Coach program, under which free transport means will be arranged for 1,500 young workers in difficult circumstances to return to their home villages in central and northern central localities for the Tet holiday.

Those who wish to take the free trip can register online at https://tinyurl.com/chuyenxemuaxuan or at offices of the center.

Presenting free transport tickets to people in difficult circumstances to enable them to return to their home town for the Tet holiday has become an annual tradition of many mass organizations in Ho Chi Minh City.

VNA