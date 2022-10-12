HCMC People’s Council passes 10 important resolutions

Deputies of the HCMC People’s Council approve 10 important resolutions.

Accordingly, the People’s Council of HCMC approved a proposal for tuition fees for public kindergarten and high school levels from the academic year 2022-2023 and in the next few years. The fee is divided into two groups, including students studying in schools in Thu Duc City and inner-city districts, and schoolers in rural districts.



The monthly tuition fee for a student in secondary schools sees the highest rate of increase from VND60,000 (US$2.5) to VND300,000 (US$12.55), up VND240,000 compared to the 2021-2022 academic year. School fee for a student in preschool and high school will rise from VND70,000 to VND180,000 per month.

Particularly pupils in public primary schools will enjoy tuition exemption. However, the tuition rate serves as a basis to implement the support policy on tuition fees for students in private primary schools, and kids in private primary schools who are eligible for a tuition fee exemption and reduction.

Tuition fees in the academic years of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023

In addition, the HCMC People’s Council approved the adjustment of the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, including increasing capital of more than VND14.3 billion for the project of Nga Ba Giong Memorial Area of Heroic Martyrs in Hoc Mon District; allocating over VND308 billion for public investment projects; providing capital for historical and cultural projects, including upgrading projects of Tan Tuc and Phu Lac temples with costs of VND41 billion and VND26 billion respectively.

Deputies of the HCMC People’s Council approve 10 important resolutions.

The city will continue to create a reserve capital of more than VND5,700 billion, including a budget deficit totaling VND2,318 billion and the city’s budget revenue amounted to over VND3,400 billion; and use the rewards fund worth over VND1,633 billion to provide for the medium-term public investment plan.

Deputies at the session also approved proposals on tuition fee support for preschool children, public and non-public high school students, and continuing education students in HCMC in the 2022-2023 period, the use of Hoc Mon District’s investment resources of socio-economic infrastructure, adjustment of the State budget allocation of recurrent expenditure estimates, construction investment project of Tan Ky Tan Quy bridge in Binh Tan District, public investment program in 2023, adjustment of the construction project of embankment protection to prevent riverbank erosion and protect residential areas in Binh My village in Can Gio District’s Binh Khanh Commune, construction investment project of Ca Chay residential area in Can Gio District’s An Thoi Dong Commune, and adjustment of the capital of public investment plan in 2022 sourced from the local budget.

By Mai Hoa, Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh