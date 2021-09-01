Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the working session with Hoc Mon District's authorities. (Photo: SGGP)



Speaking at the working session, Deputy chairwoman of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District Le Thuy My Chau said that the district set up 41 Covid-19 control stations and has issued 119 fines for violations of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

The demand for the support of food shopping has increased in recent days because of the closure of convenient stores during the stricter social distancing measures. The district has coordinated with the municipal Department of Trade and Industry and functional units to ensure supply of essential goods and foods for local people.

Deputy chairwoman of Hoc Mon District Le Thuy My Chau speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The town and communes finished the first phase of mass testing and identified 2,882 F0 cases. The district has implemented the second phase of mass testing and recorded 577 F0 cases. In addition, 318,922 among 352,039 people got vaccinated.

The locality has provided 104,523 bags of food and essential items to households, including 40,750 support bags donated by sponsors. The district needs around 40,000 bags to help needy people overcome difficulties during the pandemic.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hoc Mon District Duong Hong Thang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le stressed that in order to make it more effective, the propaganda about Covid-19 prevention and control activities, plans and relief measures during the social distancing period must be short and understandable.

She asked Hoc Mon District to build detailed plans on every stages of the prevention and control of Covid-19, including protecting green zones where are not affected by the pandemic, turning the red areas into orange and green areas, asking local people to comply with social distancing order, strengthening testing to find F0 cases, enhancing treatment for Covid-19 patients, reducing mortality in Covid-19 patients.

On this occasion, Ms. Le handed over 550 medicine bags and 15,000 N95 masks to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Hoc Mon District.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Le hands over 550 medicine bags and 15,000 N95 masks to the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Hoc Mon District.

The HCMC People’s Council has carried out four programs supporting the city’s government in fighting the virus, including presenting 10,000 gifts to people facing difficulties, handing over 10,000 medicine bags, offering 300,000 protective suits and 100,000 medical masks to frontline forces in Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city, the leader of the municipal People’s Council said.

On September 1, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of HCMC Party Committee, Le Thanh Liem gave 1,710 medicine bags to the Steering Committees for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Districts of 6 and Binh Thanh.

The delegation also handed over 500 presents of essential goods and food to local people who are living in substandard rental housing and slums in Binh Thanh District and were moved to Thanh Da Trade Union hotel during citywide social distancing amid pandemic complexities.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) talks with Military medical officers who have been delegated to support Hoc Mon District in the fight against Covid-19 by the Ministry of Defense. (Photo: SGGP) Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) offers gifts to Military medical officers. Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le sends her words of enouragement to local residents in the alley 34 on Ly Thuong Kiet Street in Hoc Mon District. Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the handover event of 900 medicine bags to District 6. (Photo: SGGP) HCMC People's Council presents 900 medicine bags to District 6. (Photo: SGGP)





By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh