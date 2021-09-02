HCMC People's Council leader visits, presents gifts to District 3’s officials

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offers gifts to officials of the Vo Thi Sau Ward in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)

On the occasion of the National Day on September 2, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has decided to support a cash assistance worth VND50 million of each gift to 312 wards, communes and towns; offer 2,008 quarters and hamlets an aid of VND5 million of each and present VND1 million to every official of wards, communes and towns.



She stressed that wards, communes and towns play an important role in implementing the stricter social distancing measures with the principle of every quarter, residential area, ward, commune, village, town, office and company that must be a fortress to prevent the epidemic.

The leader of the municipal People’s Council asked localities to continue strengthen social distancing order and propaganda on prevention and control measures of Covid-19 as well as require people to comply with the Health Ministry’s 5T message consisting of Tuan thu 5K (5K message), Test Covid-19 ( Covid-19 testing), Tiem chung (Vaccivnation), Thuc pham du tai nha (Sufficient food at home) and Thay thuoc, thuoc den tan gia dinh (Heathcare service to the doorstep of each household) to reach the Government’s target of controlling the Covid-19 outbreak in HCMC by September 15.

Ealier, the ministry has encouraged people to follow the 5K message, including Khau trang (face masks), Khu khuan (Disinfection), Khoang cach (Safe distance), Khong tap trung (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Health declaration).



Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le offers gifts to officials of the Ward 5 in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh