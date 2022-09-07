HCMC People's Council Chairwoman hosts new Consul General of Belarus

HCMC People's Council Chairwoman hosts the new Consul General of Belarus (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le welcomed Mr. Ruslan Varrankou to be first Consul General of Belarus to Ho Chi Minh City. The chairwoman considered this as an effort of Belarus to strengthen relations with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City.

Particularly, according to Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, the opening of the Consulate General by Belarus in the southern metropolis is even more significant while the two countries are going to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Ms. Le talked to Consul General Ruslan Varrankou about the southern largest city’s socio-economic situation, especially in the post-Covid-19 economic recovery period. She said that in the past time, the municipal People's Council has issued many resolutions to speed up the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City. Notably, the growth rate of Ho Chi Minh City in the first six months of 2022 increased by 3.82 percent, it was negative during the same period in 2021. Moreover, the growth rate in the second quarter of 2022 was three times higher than that during the first quarter of 2022, she said.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le has a reception for newly appointed Consul General of Belarus to Ho Chi Minh City Ruslan Varrankou (Photo: SGGP) The Chairwoman said that Belarus' trade and investment turnover in Ho Chi Minh City still has great potential for development believing that the Consulate General of Belarus and Mr. Ruslan Varrankou would be the bridge between Belarusian businesses and investors with Ho Chi Minh City to further promote two sides’ trade and investment relations, especially in the fields such as transportation, housing construction, medical care that Belarus is good at.

She sent warm congratulations from leaders of Ho Chi Minh City to all leaders and people of Minsk city on the 955th anniversary of its founding on September 10, wishing that the cooperation relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Minsk will be more effective.

Belarusian Consul General Ruslan Varrankou affirmed that Vietnam-Belarus relations will constantly develop revealing that the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City is a step to exploit more potential of the two sides.

Mr. Ruslan Varrankou wished to receive more assistance from the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City with the Consulate General of Belarus in order to expand cooperation in many fields, especially in trade and investment.

Belarusian Consul General Ruslan Varrankou said that as part of the strategy to strengthen relations with Vietnam, the Prime Minister of Belarus is preparing to visit Vietnam in the near future, including a visit to Ho Chi Minh City. This will be an opportunity to promote relations between Ho Chi Minh City and the localities of Belarus, especially Minsk. Belarusian Consul General Ruslan Varrankou said that Belarusian companies are willing to participate in Ho Chi Minh City development projects, especially in transportation and construction - areas where Belarus has strengths.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Anh Quan