HCMC People’s Council approves 12 key resolutions

Delegates from HCMC People’s Council are voting for major resolutions in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the 12 approved resolutions consist of six on socio-medical policies, mechanisms; two on investment plans, capital allocation; one on project launching; one on project approval; and two on other important matters.

Seeing that there are still many challenges ahead that may affect the completion of socio-economic growth missions in 2022, Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le suggested that HCMC People’s Committee and local authorities first pay close attention to Covid-19 prevention and control tasks, and then to socio-economic recovery solutions.

She mentioned the importance of innovation, proactive mind, internal resource promotion, and making good use of investments in synchronously and determinedly carrying out assigned missions and goals. The newly approved resolutions must be transparently and properly implemented to reach the highest possible results.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le stressed that the focus of HCMC in 2022 is the establishment of an urban government; the pilot of specific policies, mechanisms for city growth; the ongoing monitoring of Covid-19 infection in HCMC; the active implementation of effective, flexible disease prevention and control tasks, especially in schools, industrial parks, export processing zones; and the introduction of policies for post-Covid condition treatments.

Regarding the adoption of Resolution No.54 by the National Assembly, HCMC People’s Council and People’s Committee will summarize results achieved so far, and prepare a proposal to the National Assembly on a new resolution for more suitable policies and mechanisms for city growth.

HCMC People’s Council will try its best to carry out the project ‘Improving the Efficiency of Monitoring Activities of HCMC People’s Council When Establishing an Urban Government for the Term 2021-2026’, and the project ‘Improving the Role of Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, of Citizens in Monitoring Party Organizations, Local Authorities from 2021-2030’.



The Chairwoman then recommended that HCMC People’s Committee continue to help local businesses address their current problems to create more power for city growth.

Also, the city should try to complete prolonged or key traffic projects that have inter-discipline effects like metro route No.1 and No.2, HCMC – Moc Bai Expressway, Ring Road No. 2 and No.3, urban flooding fight, in order to tackle congestion issues and improve the living standards for local residents.

In the medical field, HCMC must keep up the good work in fighting against Covid-19, launching the vaccination campaign for children from 5 to 12 years old, which is the foundation for socio-economic recovery. Individuals and businesses heavily affected by the pandemic must receive proper support to ensure social security, national defence, public security.

Healthcare development must be parallel with economic one. Grass roots clinics and preventive medical units must be strengthened to better care for local residents.

HCMC People’s Committee is suggested to update its socio-economic recovery strategies and effectively carry out development scenarios in accordance with this year’s theme of ‘Safely, Flexibly Adapting and Effectively Control Covid-19 Pandemic; Upgrading the Development of an Urban Government; Improving the Investment Environment to Support Local Businesses’.



This means innovative, effective introduction of an urban government; transformation of Thu Duc City into a new development center of HCMC; acceleration of the city planning from 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050; adjustment of HCMC master planning until 2040, with a vision to 2060; and better planning for urban underground space.

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le is presenting her speech. (Photo: SGGP)

Lastly, the city should promote administrative reform; create a more favorable environment for investment and business activities to increase its competitiveness; and train high-quality human resources at regional and international levels.



On April 24, HCMC People’s Council is going to hold a meeting with specific groups of voters, namely females, manual workers, civil employees. Ideas and opinions, suggestions and solutions regarding social security, accommodation policy for workers will be collected by local council members to present at this meeting, aiming at having a sustainable development for HCMC.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam