HCMC People’s Committee directs to urgently rescue 29 real estate enterprises





The Office of the People's Committee of HCMC, on May 17, informed that in an urgent document sent to the Department of Construction, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Planning and Investment, and related departments and agencies, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, requested the Department of Construction to chair and coordinate with units to urgently study the proposals of businesses in Official Dispatch No.25 dated April 29, 2022, of the HCMC Real Estate Association.The content of the official dispatch is a report summarizing recommendations of 29 businesses requesting to consider and remove obstacles in 38 real estate projects of commercial housing, social housing, and housing for resettlement.Departments and agencies are assigned the task of promptly exchanging, working, and guiding project investors to comply with the law. In case there are difficulties or problems beyond their competence, they should promptly report them to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for consideration and decision.The results must be reported to the People's Committee of HCMC within 15 working days.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan