HCMC: People to get 3-day holiday for New Year 2022

Local agencies, organizations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses and households across the city are required to fly national flags on 1 January 2022.



Agencies, departments, organizations and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

Healthcare workers and other forces on the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19 are required to to continue to be at work.

The City People’s Committee has also asked districts’ authorities to continue to keep the monitoring of preventive measures against Covid-19.







By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh