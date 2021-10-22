HCMC pays tribute to frontline people in fight against Covid-19

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen gives Khan Ran (Vietnamese traditional checkered black and white shawl) to female doctors and reporters on the occasion of Vietnamese Women's Day, October 20 (Photo: SGGP) Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and leaders of many departments, around 100 medical workers, and reporters from many newspapers and media attended the delegation, visiting outlying district Cu Chi, home to tunnels' system built during the war of resistance against America.





Delegators offered incense at the Saigon - Gia Dinh Revolutionary Traditional Area, Ben Duoc Temple - the place to commemorate the heroes and martyrs who died in the resistance wars against the French and the American, the historical relic sites and tunnels, and the model of countryside market in the liberated area.

They also visited Ba Den (Black Lady) Mountain, famous for its majestic landscapes and magnificent caves and pagodas and part of the Nui Ba Relic Complex in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh.

Afterwards, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen attended a meeting with frontline forces fighting the Covid-19 epidemic on the top of Ba Den mountain. On behalf of the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command, valued medical workers in HCMC and medical forces and doctors from all over the country for their great contributions to the city's fight against the epidemic, helping the city enter the new normal state.

In related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control held a regular press conference to inform about the epidemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 21.

At the press brief At the meeting, the committee revealed that Ho Chi Minh City Emulation and Reward Board will submit the list of frontline people who have participated in the fight against Covid-19 in the city to the municipal People's Committee for rewarding and honoring over 300 frontline people.



Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control Pham Duc Hai expressed his gratitude to the frontline forces that participated in the battle against the city’s epidemic prevention when the city was hit by the fourth outbreak of Covid-19.



So far, city authorities have organized two solemn gratitude sessions, commending and rewarding tens of thousands of medical doctors, military medical officers, officers and soldiers of the armed forces.

For the question that many people in Ho Chi Minh City have not received support packages though administrations have given for three times, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said 2,154,694 support packages have been transferred to districts, Thu Duc city which will present them to residents in needs.



Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue Currently, the city is implementing the support package for the third time with a total of VND7,300 billion for about 7.3 million difficult people due to the impact of the epidemic. Up to now, districts and Thu Duc city have approved to give support packages to 6.3 million people; however, just more than 5.2 million people have been given the special packages.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue spoke at the press brief that the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs must monitor the implementation of support packages.

Deputy Director of the city Department of Health Nguyen Huu Hung had convened a meeting on the internet with people’s committees in districts and Thu Duc City upon treatment of Covid-19 infected people in the community as per the government’s decision 128 and the Ministry of Health’s document No.4800.

Regarding the Covid-19 vaccination for people, Mr. Hung said that currently, over 99 percent of people aged 18 years old have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while more than 76.8 percent of people have received the second Covid-19 jabs.

Ho Chi Minh City is striving to achieve a high vaccination coverage rate. It will give shots of the vaccine to people from other localities returning to Ho Chi Minh City to live and work.

Returnees to Ho Chi Minh City need to book for vaccination. Chairpersons of people's committees in districts and Thu Duc city must make a list of returnees for vaccine administration.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan