At the conference (Photo: SGGP)



On the afternoon of April 22, the Ho Chi Minh City Judicial Reform Steering Committee held a conference to review the judicial reform work in 2021 and implement the work program in 2022 presided by Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, Head of Ho Chi Minh City Judicial Reform Steering Committee.

Mr. Nen speaks at the conference (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at the conference, Secretary Nen said that in 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic has hurt all aspects of social life, seriously affecting human health and life. Ho Chi Minh City's judicial reforms are also affected. To achieve the set goals in the coming time, he requested, judicial reform must innovate much more for higher efficiency.

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, the city's judicial activities must promote activities in the digital platforms to adapt to the current new context and situation, so that the sector will not lag behind other sectors. At the same time, it orients towards the goal of protecting justice, protecting human rights and citizens' rights, including the people's legitimate rights and interests, and better serving the people in the coming time.

He asked judicial officers in the city to put themselves in the position of the people; thereby, they will serve better.

In the face of limitations, shortcomings, difficulties, and obstacles that are becoming a great challenge for the judicial authorities of Ho Chi Minh City, he requested to quickly review and report in detail so that related agencies will adopt a timely solution.

Regarding the shortage of personnel in the judicial agencies, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen asked the judicial agencies to proactively create human resources and quickly open training and retraining courses to provide staff in judicial agencies.

However, first of all, each judicial agency of Ho Chi Minh City must promote administrative reform, improve the ethics and quality of civil servants, create a good working environment, and especially build a cultural space in each agency.

Earlier, at the conference, Director of the Department of Justice Huynh Van Hanh said that last year, the linkage model between 96 notarial practice organizations and the land registration offices of districts and Thu Duc City had been fruitful. In 2022, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice will continue to communicate with the tax authorities to make the processing of documents for people faster.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Major General Le Hong Nam added that in 2021, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 14,468 criminal denunciations and more than 11,000 cases. The amount of work is very large while the number of police investigators has fallen. An investigator in Ho Chi Minh City has been overloaded with work because they have to treat information 2.5 times on averagely more than their peers nationwide leading to delays. In 2022, Ho Chi Minh City Police will focus on improving the quality of investigation work, building new temporary detention houses, and ensuring safe temporary detention.

As an agency to exercise the right to prosecute, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy Do Manh Bong said in fact, asset recovery in economic and corruption cases currently faces many difficulties.

Currently, the criminal procedure law stipulates that only the property distraint corresponds to the amount appropriated. In fact, it was not until the verdict was announced that the exact amount of money was found out.

In addition, the law stipulates that only the assets of the accused are distrained. It is very difficult to remove and recover early when detecting signs of property, but only distraint with the accused.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau (Photo: SGGP) The People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City has been the unit that has implemented online adjudication in recent years, but in order to expand the number of cases and the field of online trial, Chief Justice of the People's Court of Ho Chi Minh City Le Thanh Phong said that coming here, the two-level People's Courts will open online court for sending people to compulsory detoxification, thereby requesting the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to support more funding.

Also at the conference, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau added that the current trend of disputes with international elements is more and more, if there is no public law, it will be very troublesome when disputes arise. In the past, when Ho Chi Minh City brought up this issue, several ministries and branches hadn’t approved, while the need for public lawyers is very important in the current situation.





