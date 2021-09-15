HCMC Party Executive Committee’s session issues pandemic-related decisions

At the conference (Photo:SGGP)



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the conference aimed to evaluate the implementation of the Resolution 86 of the Government on the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the Covid-19 pandemic and collect opinions on plan and strategy of prevention and control of the pandemic and economic recovery in HCMC after September 15.

HCMC has strictly and effectively carried out prevention and control measures of Covid-19 and implemented mass testing as planned. As of now, districts completed three phases of the testing drive, collected 7.4 million samples for Covid-19 testing and detected 189,000 F0 cases, brought confirmed cases to field hospitals , provided medication bags for Covid-19 patients under home treatment, injected more than 6.1 million first shots and 1.4 million second shots.

The city also established 512 mobile healthcare station s, opened two gathering places of food and agricultural products at the wholesale markets of Binh Dien and Hoc Mon to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods for HCMC and re-connect with the supply chains from 37 localities throughout the country.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the conference.

HCMC has achieved significant results from strong social distancing measures. Three districts of 7, Cu Chi and Can Gio have brought the Covid-19 pandemic under control in accordance with criteria on controlling the disease issued by the Ministry of Health. Other districts are also approaching the principals of disease elimination. In which, some 60 percent of residential areas and quarters have become green zones.

“What will HCMC do after September 15?” is a much-awaited question, the City’s Party Chief said.

The city will continue with strict social distancing measures till late September under Directive and project to implement its recovery plan that will be divided into three phases, the first phase running from October 1 to 31, the second stage starting on November 1, 2021 – January 15, 2022 and the third phase beginning after January 15, 2022.

The People’s Committee of HCMC will issue support policies to help businesses recover from the pandemic and attract all social forces for the socio-economic area, especially the healthcare system.

Healthcare is the key strategy of the city with the goal of reducing mortality in Covid-19 patients and improving the medical staff.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks with deputies at the conference.

He noted that the third phase of the program providing bags of food and essential goods to people must ensure fairness for all residents and activities to comply with the law.

Districts and Thu Duc City must evaluate their current situations and make adjustments of maps of Covid-19, vaccine and social security.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city has continued to expand the supply chains and promote activities of app-based delivery services to ensure the sufficient supply of essential goods. At first, shippers (delivery workers) have been allowed to operate within districts from now until late September. Residents who are living in districts with pandemic under control have been permitted to shop for food in accordance with their localities’ regulations.





Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh