HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission has new deputy head

Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Huynh Cach Mang.



The Secretariat also approved the decision to appoint Mr. Huynh Cach Mang, Standing Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Member of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission in the term of 2020-2025.

Attending the ceremony were members of the HCMC Party Executive Committee, including Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Mr. Huynh Khac Diep, Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Office.Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Thi Thanh Thuy announced the decision of the Secretariat to approve the appointment of the Vice Chairwoman of the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the term of 2020-2025.