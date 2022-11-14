HCMC Party Committee Secretary visits senior teachers

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen burns incense to commemorate the contributions to the cause of education and science of the country of the late Professor - People's Teacher - Labor Hero Tran Van Giau. (Photo: SGGP)

With respect, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, on behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, burned incense to commemorate the contributions to the cause of education and science of the country by the late Professor - People's Teacher - Labor Hero Tran Van Giau, former Secretary of the Cochinchina Party Committee, former Chairman of the Southern Resistance Committee.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen visits the family of the late Professor Tran Van Giau. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also suggested the Department of Education and Training of HCMC and the People's Committee of District 11 be willing to share and support relatives of the late Professor Tran Van Giau in preserving the memorabilia and the memorial house.



Visiting the family of Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training, and former Director of the Vietnam National University HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, on behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee of HCMC, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, sent greetings and best wishes to Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his wife. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee visited the family of the late Professor Tran Van Giau and wished his family good health. He hoped that they would preserve well the memorabilia and the memorial house of the late Professor Tran Van Giau so that this place would become an address to educate the young generation about patriotism as well as learning and scientific research.In addition, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also suggested the Department of Education and Training of HCMC and the People's Committee of District 11 be willing to share and support relatives of the late Professor Tran Van Giau in preserving the memorabilia and the memorial house.Visiting the family of Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training, and former Director of the Vietnam National University HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, on behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee of HCMC, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, sent greetings and best wishes to Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his wife.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen visits ans wishes good health to Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat. (Photo: SGGP) Along with that, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also wished that Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat would continue to research and contribute to the city in policies on education development, and human resource training as well as programs, projects, construction, and development goals of HCMC.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen and his delegation visit Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his wife. (Photo: SGGP) Talking to Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat thanked the leaders of HCMC for always paying attention to and visiting the teachers. He also hoped and believed that HCMC's leaders would help the city develop and lead in the fields of human resource training, scientific research, and innovation.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Thanh Nha