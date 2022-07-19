HCMC Party Committee Secretary checks dengue fever prevention in Binh Tan Dist.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen talks to local residents at An Lac A Ward Medical Center. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Organization Department of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Le Van Thinh, Director of HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs; and the leaders of the Department of Health of HCMC accompanied the delegation.



Before the meeting, the delegation had a field trip to some places with the complicated situation of the dengue fever epidemic in An Lac A and An Lac wards in Binh Tan District.



At the Medical Center of An Lac A Ward, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen checked and listened to the report on the epidemic prevention and control and recommendations of the grassroots medical level that are facing difficulties in operation, especially in the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic and the dengue fever epidemic.



The leader of An Lac A Ward Medical Center said that 50 cases of dengue fever had been recorded in the ward with no deaths. At the same time, he also reported some difficulties, such as a lack of staff and a small number of medical collaborators. Currently, the Medical Center has only two doctors and five medical staff. The center has recently been reinforced with a newly-graduated doctor.



Mr. Nguyen Van Nen talked to people who visited the Medical Center for health examination and vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, he discussed with local residents about being guided by the authorities and medical centers and equipped with the knowledge to prevent diseases, especially the dengue fever epidemic. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen also asked Nguyen Hoang Phuc, the young doctor added to the grassroots medical level lately, about the living and working conditions at the medical center.



After that, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee also checked the prevention of the dengue fever outbreak located on Do Nang Te Street in An Lac Ward. The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee went from house to house to visit local residents.



According to the report of Binh Tan District, in the first six months of 2022, diseases such as measles, and hand, foot, and mouth disease, were controlled and reduced over the same period. The Covid-19 pandemic was gradually controlled and began to decrease. From mid-March to now, on average, there are only 1-2 cases per day. Most of the cases had mild symptoms, and all patients recovered. Since March 21, there have been no deaths. Currently, only ten people are isolated at home. The pandemic alert level at the ward level of Binh Tan District all reached level 1 (low risk). Up to now, the district has injected more than 1.64 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.



Covid-19 vaccination at An Lac A Ward Medical Center. (Photo: SGGP)



The district has organized environmental cleaning at 79 points, collecting about 120.95 tons of garbage, clearing bushes, putting salt in flower vases in Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery, and graves in residential areas. At the same time, the district launched a campaign to thoroughly clean the breeding ground of dengue mosquitoes in the district, with ten out of ten wards simultaneously deploying the campaign.



From April 2022 to now, the People's Committees of ten wards have deployed 317 teams, with 9,146 participants. Along with that, the district has established three teams to inspect and supervise the dengue fever epidemic prevention and control in ten wards to promptly detect mistakes and put forward solutions to overcome and solve problems within its authority.



In the coming time, Binh Tan District will continue to strengthen propaganda on dengue fever prevention and control and organize a campaign to thoroughly clean up the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes in the district. Particularly, dengue fever has been complicated since the beginning of the rainy season. The total number of dengue cases reported from hospitals and clinics is 3,698, an increase of 205.6 percent over the same period in 2021, including 2,153 inpatients and 1,545 outpatients. The district has recorded two deaths and is currently monitoring 40 clusters of dengue fever.The district has organized environmental cleaning at 79 points, collecting about 120.95 tons of garbage, clearing bushes, putting salt in flower vases in Binh Hung Hoa Cemetery, and graves in residential areas. At the same time, the district launched a campaign to thoroughly clean the breeding ground of dengue mosquitoes in the district, with ten out of ten wards simultaneously deploying the campaign.From April 2022 to now, the People's Committees of ten wards have deployed 317 teams, with 9,146 participants. Along with that, the district has established three teams to inspect and supervise the dengue fever epidemic prevention and control in ten wards to promptly detect mistakes and put forward solutions to overcome and solve problems within its authority.In the coming time, Binh Tan District will continue to strengthen propaganda on dengue fever prevention and control and organize a campaign to thoroughly clean up the breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes in the district.

By Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Nha