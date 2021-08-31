HCMC Party Committee of Business Bloc has new leader

Mr. Ngo Thanh Tuan holds Secretary of the Party Committee of the Business Bloc in HCMC for the working term of 2020-2025.







On August 31 morning, Mr. According the decision, Mr. Ngo Thanh Tuan, born in 1970 with his background of Bachelor of Economics, Bachelor of Law, and Advanced Level of Political Theory, also joins the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.On August 31 morning, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also handed over the appointment decision of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee to Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of People-Government-Party Bloc in HCMC. Mr. Thuan is assigned the position of the Secretary of the Party Committee of District 8 for the tenure 2020 – 2025 and participates in the Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of District 8.

Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan was born in 1967, with his background of Bachelor of Economics, Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Political Science and Advanced Level of Political Theory.

Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan is assigned new possition of the Secretary of the Party Committee of District 8 for the tenure 2020 – 2025.



Speaking at the morning ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that the newly-selected Secretary of the Party Committee of District 8 and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Business Bloc in HCMC will fulfill their assigned tasks thanks to their working experiences from different positions.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong