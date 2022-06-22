HCMC Party Committee has new Vice Secretary

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC's Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai (L) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu. (Photo: SGGP)

The appointment ceremony was chaired by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC's Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai; and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.



The event was attended by Deputy Head of the PCC's Organization Commission Nguyen Quang Duong; Chairman of National Assembly's Legal Affairs Committee Hoang Thanh Tung; Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Le Tien Chau; Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To; Major General Nguyen Van Gau, Vice Chairman of the Political Commissar of Vietnam People's Army; Deputy Head of the Central Commission of Mass Mobilization, Do Van Phon.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Head of the PCC's Organization Commission Truong Thi Mai (2nd, L) and top leaders of the HCMC Party Committee congratulate Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu (3rd, L).

The newly elected Vice Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee received 57 out of 59 votes of deputies at the meeting.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his belief that the new Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee will promote his creativity and experiences gained from different prior positions to continue contributing to the city’s development.



Newly elected Vice Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Nguyen Van Hieu speaks at the event.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Politburo, the Secretariat, the PCC's Organization Commission, the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and the HCMC Party Committee's Executive Board for believing in and giving him a new role.

He committed to making all efforts to complete assigned tasks and hoped that the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, the HCMC Party Committee's Executive Board, departments and agencies would side with him to improve performance at work.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu was born in 1976 in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh. He has a Master's degree in Law, Education Management, and Administrative bachelor's degree, and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory.





He took positions of Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City , Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5, Head of HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 2, Secretary of the HCMC's Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and among.

Newly elected Vice Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee, Nguyen Van Hieu

By Thu Huong, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh