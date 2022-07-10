HCMC Party Committee Deputy Secretary motivates summer volunteers in Vinh Long

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee ( in white shirt ) visits and gives gifts to volunteers in Vinh Long Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On July 10, to encourage the spirit of volunteers, the Standing Committee of HCMC Youth Union formed a delegation, with the participation of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Phan Thi Thanh Phuong, Member of the HCMC Party Committee, Secretary of the Youth Union, President of the Vietnam Student Association in HCMC to visit and encourage volunteers on their duties in Vung Liem District, Vinh Long Province.



The delegation of Vinh Long Province, led by Mr. Bui Van Nghiem, Member of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long Province, received and accompanied the HCMC delegation.



Visiting the place where volunteers of the Pink Holiday Program of the Saigon Construction Corporation and the Green Summer Volunteering Program of the University of Economics HCMC perform their tasks in Vung Liem District, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai graciously encouraged and gave gifts to them.



The concrete bridge with a length of 17 meters, a width of 3.2 meters, and a load of 5 tons will replace the temporary bridge after completion. (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai and the delegation attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the rural bridge project in Giong Ke Hamlet built by volunteers of Saigon Construction Corporation. The concrete bridge with a length of 17 meters, a width of 3.2 meters, and a load of 5 tons will replace the temporary bridge after completion.



The delegation also attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the 1,200-meter-long rural concrete road in Binh Phung Hamlet built by those of the University of Economics HCMC. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai shared that he used to be a Pink Holiday volunteer 16 years ago, so he greatly appreciates the contributions of volunteers in Vinh Long Province.



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai gives gifts to 20 underprivileged households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: SGGP)



Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai said the construction of a rural bridge and rural concrete road is a practical activity. At the same time, he hoped those works would help people in Vung Liem District overcome difficulties in traveling, as well as transporting agricultural products. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai also gave gifts to 20 underprivileged households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and visited and gave gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Tien.



The groundbreaking ceremony of a 1,200-meter-long rural road in Binh Phung Hamlet. (Photo: SGGP) He also wished that the cooperation between HCMC and Vinh Long Province in supporting and taking care of policy families in Vinh Long Province would be promoted further in the coming time.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Gia Bao