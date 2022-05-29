HCMC Party Chief visits primary school, Vietnamese community in Laos’ Champasak

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials visit Champasak Friendship Primary School in Laos's Champasak province.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated efforts of the teaching staff and students of the school.

He stressed that the city will always accompany the school in creating favorable conditions for its development, offering financial support to turn the educational facility into a typical standard school model and improving the quality of teaching and learning.





The Champasak Friendship Primary School was founded in 1978 in the town of Pakse in Champasak province by the Vietnamese Association in Champasak in order to preserve native languages and culture for the next generation. Currently, the School has 430 students, all learning Vietnamese from the 1st grade.



The Department of Education of Champasak Province is responsible for the Laotian learning program while the Vietnamese Association in Champasak and the school board are responsible for managing financial, human resources, infrastructure and Vietnamese language programs.

On May 17, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the high-ranking NA delegation paid a working visit to Champasak province in southwestern Laos as part of his trip to the country and presented school equipment worth US$100,000.



The Vietnamese Association in Southern Laos expressed their heartfelt thanks for the support of the Party, State, Government and people of Vietnam. The association and the school board committed to make every effort to improve teaching quality and preserve Vietnamese culture and tradition.



On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen handed over US$10,000 to the Champasak Friendship Primary School.



Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting with the Vietnam Consulate General in Pakse, Champasak province and the Vietnamese Association in Champasak.

On the same day, the HCMC delegation visited the Vietnam Consulate General in Pakse, Champasak province and the Vietnamese Association in Champasak.



The city’s leader expressed his sympathy to the Vietnamese community and employees of the Vietnam Consulate General in Pakse who have difficulties and challenges of living abroad.

He believed that the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation will be made stronger, including the long-term partnership between HCMC and Champasak

