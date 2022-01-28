HCMC Party Chief offers Tet gifts to needy people in Tay Ninh

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L), Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Tam (2nd, R) offer Tet gifts to disadvantaged people.

Attending the event were Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau, Chief of the HCMC Party Committee Office Huynh Khac Diep, Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Thanh Tam.



The City’s Party Chief expressed his emotion in visiting relatives and acquaintances in his homeland in Go Dau District’s Hiep Thanh Commune. He presented gifts and extended Tet greetings to the elderly and needy people, including Ms. Ngo Thi Chien, 48 who is a leg disabled woman living with a 91-year-old mother and Ms. Cao Thi Lo, 72 who is raising two granddaughters and earning her living from fishing.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents gifts to needy people on the occasion of the lunar New Year.

He expresses his condolences to the families of the victims of Covid-19. The city spent a year coping with the greatest pandemic in history, and paid tribute to frontline forces in Covid-19 fight and enterprises for their significant contribution, dedication and efforts to help the city since this pandemic started, Mr. Nen said.

The delegation also extended sincere thanks to the Party, Government and people of Tay Ninh Province for their support of the city’s fight against Covid-19.

On this occasion, HCMC offered VND2 billion to Tay Ninh to hand over Tet gifts to needy people, including VND600 million to Go Dau District; 1.5 million Covid-19 antigen test kits and medical equipment total worth VND3.5 billion financed by Van Thinh Phat Group Supporting Foundation Corporation.

