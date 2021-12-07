HCMC Party Chief: HCMC realizes its ambition for recovery, growth

Mr. Nen speaks at the conference



The fourth session of the tenth tenure of People's Council of HCMC was chaired by Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council. The regular meeting at the end of the year focuses on reviewing and discussing the socio-economic situation, reports of the People's Committee, and many important issues.

Speaking at the opening session of the session, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen assessed that 2021 was hit by Covid-19, an unprecedented public health emergency affecting every industry. Many infections were caused by the transmissible Delta variant, forcing the city to apply citywide restrictions to prevent infection for people’s health and lives.

At the end of September 2021, Ho Chi Minh City has basically put the epidemic under control and gradually transitioned to the "new normal". However, the city suffered heavy losses, many people were unable to overcome and millions of families have fallen into difficulties; therefore, they need urgent support. For the first time, the gross domestic product (GRDP) of HCMC grew negative.

In that context, the 10th Ho Chi Minh City People's Council has both focused on the Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control requirements, while ensuring important tasks.

Specifically, the People's Council issued a number of resolutions on specific regimes and policies to support people affected by the epidemic and encourage frontline forces to participate in epidemic prevention. At the same time, the city will maintain monitoring activities related to epidemic prevention and control and major tasks in wards, communes, districts and Thu Duc city.

According to Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen, this meeting is extremely important concerning the city's socio-economic recovery and development in the 2021-2025 period the goal of completing development targets, socio-economic development while the guarantee of national defense and security for the period 2020 - 2025 according to the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City. Therefore, he suggested that the People's Council promote democracy and intelligence, and focus on discussing issues deeply.

Specifically, in terms of tasks and solutions in 2022, the tenth tenure of the People's Council of HCMC identified the theme of the year as "Safe adaptation, flexibility, effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic, improving the quality of urban government construction, improving the investment environment, accompanying businesses”. At the same time, the participants arrived at an agreement on the general goal and 20 major socio-economic indicators, in which the growth rate of gross domestic product (GRDP) in 2022 is from 6 percent-6.5 percent.

As per the direction and tasks of 2022 and the following years, the city will implement the strategy of health, care and protection of people's health, associated with the strategy of recovery and socio-economic development and development and other plans, the Party Secretary requested the People's Council to discuss and give specific opinions on the development and implementation of a health strategy, with a focus on strengthening the grassroots health system and preventive medicine; strengthen human resources for health; raise people's awareness in epidemic prevention.

Regarding the project to improve the quality and effectiveness of supervision activities of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2021-2026 tenure in terms of urban government organization, Mr. Nen assessed that this is a very important issue that needs to be addressed carefully discussed. It is necessary to focus on renovating activities of the People's Council, improving the quality of public service as well as promoting democracy, rule of law, professionalism, and modernity, and strengthening the supervision activities of the People's Council..

According to Mr. Nen, it is necessary to have a solution to renew the form and method of supervision, select the key issues of Ho Chi Minh City and each locality, especially the construction of urban government, the efficiency of administrative reform, and alleviate voters and inhabitants’ concern.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee welcomed the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to hold a question-and-answer session at the meeting. He suggested that the delegates of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City promote the role of residents, focus on questioning with a key focus to help the People's Committee and its departments, agencies, districts, and districts improve the quality of management and administration, fulfill its responsibilities, meet the needs of people and businesses.

One of the focus of the People's Council's activities is communication. He suggested that the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City discuss and give specific opinions on the form of communication that has been implemented in previous terms and supported by the people; for example, the program "People ask - City answers" associated with other programs of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.





By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan