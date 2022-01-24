HCMC Party Chief extends Tet greetings to needy people in Dong Nai

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Ra.

Attending the visit were Permanent Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Hoa Binh, Head of the City Party Committee’s Organization Board Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and Chief of the HCMC Party Committee Office Huynh Khac Diep; Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Ho Thanh Son and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Luc.

The City’s Party Chief paid visits to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers of Nguyen Thi Ra in Long Thanh District’s Long An Commune and Nguyen Thi Luc in Long Thanh District’s Binh Son Commune. He expressed his deep gratitude to the heroic mothers for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction, and wished them good health and a long life.

The delegation handed over 350 Tet gifts totally worth VND420 million of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to the poor people in Long Thanh District’s Binh Son Commune.

The delegation offers incenses and flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs at the Bien Hoa Provincial Party Committee Base U3.

The municipal and provincial leaders and officials offered incenses and flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and martyrs at the Bien Hoa Provincial Party Committee Base U3; and extended Tet greetings to families under preferential treatment policy, disadvantaged households and people affected by Covid-19 in Binh Son Commune in Long Thanh District.

The delegation gave VND300 million of HCMC to the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Dong Nai Province to support needy people on the lunar New Year.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh