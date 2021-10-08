HCMC Party Chief: Change way of living to adapt to new normal

At the beginning of the conference, city leaders and participants spent a minute commemorating the deceased frontline peoplpe (Photo: SGGP)

Today, the HCMC Party Committee, the city People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Fatherland Front Committee organized a ceremony to praise frontline workers from other corners in the country taking part in the fight against Covid-19 in the city.

At the beginning of the conference, city leaders and participants spent a minute commemorating the deceased frontline people.

On behalf of the city Party Committee, government and residents, Party Chief Nen respectfully thanked 30,000 frontline workers from all corners of the country who have arrived in the southern metropolis to participate in the battle against Covid-19.

According to Mr. Nen, Thu Duc City had previously held a ceremony to commend frontline workers in the city’s Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control task. Forty-three teams and 100 individuals were honored at the ceremony. At the ceremony, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on behalf of the city's leaders and inhabitants expressed his gratitude to frontline workers.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen stressed the need for increased Covid-19 vigilance (Photo: SGGP) He also thanked the Government and the Party’s guidelines and support of agencies, local and international organizations, religious organizations and groups of philanthropists that have assisted the city to overcome the pandemic.

At the ceremony, HCMC awarded the municipal People's Committee’s certificates of merit to 55 collectives and HCMC badges to 119 individuals with outstanding achievements in supporting the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Party Secretary Nen said that the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee had many very important contents, including the content of Covid-19 epidemic prevention and economic recovery under new normal conditions.

Accordingly, in the immediate future, the Politburo directed the Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and provinces and cities to focus on coordination to overcome the shortage of laborers because tens of thousands of workers have left Ho Chi Minh City and the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Long An where many industrial parks are located, for their homeland.

Scientists in the world have not yet determined how dangerous the Delta variant is and new strains are appearing in some parts of the world. But the World Health Organization (WHO) has lately warned that the Covid-19 epidemic is not over yet.

Therefore, Mr. Nen emphasized that people should not relax their vigilance but change their way of life to suit the new situation - living in an environment with the Covid-19 epidemic. However, the city must upgrade the health system in districts to protect people's health and be ready to cope with the reoccurrence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said that the city has been experiencing the fourth wave of Covid-19 caused by the delta variant, starting from the last days of April 2021.

As of October 7, Ho Chi Minh City has had 403,997 cases of Covid-19. The southern metropolis has mobilized all medical staff in the city. Additionally, medical workers and students from all corners of the country have arrived in the city to help its fight against Covid-19.

