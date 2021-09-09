HCMC Party Chief: Appropriate scenarios for Thu Duc City in new normal life

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Yesterday, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to hold a working session with the Standing Committee of Thu Duc City Party Committee on the Covid-19 prevention and control work. They talked about fruitful achievements and measures which have been implemented from August 23 till now and the orientation of key solutions for the coming time in Thu Duc City.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary Nen respectfully acknowledged and highly appreciated the contribution of the Party Committee, the government, and dwellers in Thu Duc City in the prevention and control of the epidemic. Efforts in the past time have brought remarkable results.

He believed that Thu Duc City would continue to further develop its achievements to expand green zones and prepare for a new normal life contributing to the southern metropolis’s new normalcy strategies.

According to Mr. Nen, in general, Thu Duc City has achieved positive results including several outstanding tasks. Firstly, the city has strictly followed the instructions of the Prime Minister, the HCMC authorities, and ministries in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic. Secondly, the city administration has been proactive and creative in epidemic prevention and control.

Thu Duc has mobilized available resources from inhabitants and businesses for the fight against Covid-19 at present and in the future. Moreover, Thu Duc City has promoted the available resource of the state machinery in the city’s battle against the pandemic effectively.

Since then, Thu Duc City has achieved remarkable results. Mr. Nen expressed his gratitude to residents’ support and consensus about strict social distancing mandates. He also thanked frontline forces and forces in communes participating in the battle.

Regarding testing, HCMC Party Chief Nen commented that Thu Duc City has adhered to principles and regulations flexibly. The goal of Ho Chi Minh City to implement social distance is to prevent the source of infection. Also applying the social distancing, Thu Duc City has been creative in searching for people infected with Covid-19 until no more Covid-19 patients in the community.

Though many industrial parks and export processing zones are located in Thu Duc City, the city administration has applied good management in epidemic prevention and control, said Mr. Nen. He expected that Thu Duc City continues to develop its ways of management with a focus on social welfare policy to take care of residents, said Mr. Nen.

He noted that Thu Duc city needs to spread information to help people keep calm and encourage them to take vaccines.



Mr. Nen speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Nen emphasized preparation and database to manage socio-economic activities are two key factors for the return to some level of normalcy. So one of the strategies when easing the distance is safety. To maintain the ongoing safety, good management including vaccination database, testing and Covid-19 patient management is required.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son said that Thu Duc City has built a complete system to monitor treatment of Covid-19 patients synchronously expecting that Thu Duc City will continue its grassroots health system to give counseling and treatment of patients as fast as possible.

In addition, he lauded Thu Duc City as the city has carried out testing campaigns quickly. Regarding the isolation of infected patients, the city has also done well. However, he suggested that Thu Duc City should link with grass-root hospitals and infirmaries for timely treatment of severe and critical Covid-19 patients.

Thu Duc City Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Hieu said that Thu Duc City maintains a daily briefing to exchange and assess the situation and promptly assign to handle emerging situations in the city. The employees of Thu Duc City's Center for Epidemic Prevention and Control have worked relentlessly.

He said that the City has practiced social distancing from August 23 to September 8 and applied some urgent measures. Subsequently, the city has obtained several outstanding results thanks to the application of good ways of epidemic prevention.

Specifically, Thu Duc City has raised local people’s awareness to participate in guarding the safety gates. The city has had 927 green areas with 3,648 volunteers who have worked as safeguards in stations.

Regarding testing, Thu Duc City Party Secretary said all Covid-19 patients have been taken to infirmaries for treatment. The administrations in communes encouraged landlords to let contacts of Covid-19 patients in other communes stay in vacant rooms to prevent them from spreading the illness to others in rental rooms.

According to the Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee, the city is currently taking care of 748 Covid-19 patients at home. Teams of medical staff, doctors and medical stations of the wards to give counseling and drugs to Covid-19 patients at home.

Simultaneously, the city authority has supplied food and nutrition to destitute households as well as ensure an ambulance for emergency transportation of severe cases.

Mr. Hieu revealed that from August 23 to now, residents in Thu Duc City have themselves taken samples for self-testing at home especially in high-risk areas to quickly find Covid-19 patients in the community.

Thu Duc City has set up 73 fixed injection points in the wards, 12 mobile injection teams and three hospitals for the administration of the vaccine for people over 65 years old, people with disabilities, people with underlying diseases, pregnant women, and breast-feeding mothers in the ward. Up to now, 728,916 people have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs accounting for 99.57 percent.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan