HCMC overcomes obstacles of financial support for needy residents

The city is performing the third financial package with a total amount of around VND7,300 billion (US$320 million) for around 7.3 million people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Up to now, the city districts and Thu Duc City have approved the lists for 6.3 million needy people. However, the localities have just sent financial support for over 5.2 million residents.
The implementation process has been facing obstacles and slowly due to errors in the software. Currently, the Quang Trung Software Center has overcome the problem which is now being stable.
Needy people receives financial support from local authorities.
Pursuant to the localities’ reports, 17 districts had sent the financial support for residents, reaching over 80 percent and the rest populous districts have been waiting for the reception of the financial package.
The localities guaranteed to spend the support package in accordance with the HCMC’s regulations. The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs checked, inspected and supervised the support process and will provide the information for press agencies, added Mr. Lam.
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue speaks at a press conference yesterday afternoon.
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue also required the Municipal Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs to strictly follow up and supervise the spending process of financial support to promptly overcome the obstacles.The above-mentioned contents were shared at a press conference of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control yesterday.