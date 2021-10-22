HCMC overcomes obstacles of financial support for needy residents

Needy people receives financial support from local authorities.

Pursuant to the localities’ reports, 17 districts had sent the financial support for residents, reaching over 80 percent and the rest populous districts have been waiting for the reception of the financial package.



The localities guaranteed to spend the support package in accordance with the HCMC’s regulations. The HCMC Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs checked, inspected and supervised the support process and will provide the information for press agencies, added Mr. Lam.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue speaks at a press conference yesterday afternoon.

