According to the updated Covid-19 news from Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), by noon of September 13, the Ministry of Health reported 298,561 coronavirus infections in Ho Chi Minh City, including 298,088 cases in the communities and 473 imported ones.Currently, the city health sector is carrying out the treatment for 39,296 Covid-19 patients, including 2,914 children under 16 years old, 2,690 severe patients using ventilators and 23 patients being put on ECMO.
On September 12, HCMC recorded 2,925 recovered Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals and medical facilities, bringing the total discharges to 150,341 from January 1 up to now.
On the same day, the city recorded 200 deaths related to Covid-19 and the number of death has tended to decrease in the recent days.
From April 27 to September 12, the health sector took 1,885,425 samples for PCR testing and 8,819,397 ones for the rapid Covid-19 antigen test. From 6 p.m. on September 10 to 6 p.m. on September 12, 451,268 people living test at the yellow and red areas were collected their samples for the rapid antigen test. Among them, 5,355 people had positive results with SARS-CoV-2.