HCMC oriented toward ecology, high technology in EPZs and industrial zones

Workers at Tan Thuan EPZ in Ho Chi Minh City's District 7 get off work (Photo: SGGP)

The city authorities required the Management of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (Hepza) to add criteria on high technology such as high-tech enterprises, enterprises applying high technology, high-tech products served as a basis for the southern metropolis to attract investment in existing IPs and businesses outside EPZs.

The municipal People's Committee also requested additional content on the transformation direction for existing industrial zones, which is to convert functions to service and urban areas or retain enterprises with technological innovation. Hepza further has studied an additional approach to reallocating enterprises in the existing IPs after the land lease period expired to the new IPs with new investment criteria and policies.

In addition, Hepza needs to propose some more land plots for future industrial zone development planning in places bordering provinces, city gateways, or underdeveloped areas.

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority (Hepza) has submitted to the municipal People's Committee a plan to implement the project to orient the development of IPs and EPZs in the direction of becoming ecological industrial zones and high-tech zones with the aim to reduce labor-intensive enterprises using outdated technology. In HEPZA’s plan, it proposed four pilot zones for conversion including Tan Thuan EPZ, Tan Binh IZ, Cat Lai IZ and Hiep Phuoc IZ.

Hepza has also proposed building two new industrial zones in Binh Chanh outlying district, namely Le Minh Xuan 2 Industrial Park in an area of nearly 320ha, Pham Van Hai Industrial Park in an area of nearly 670ha to develop clean and technically advanced industries.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan