HCMC organizes training courses on firefighting, rescue for police officers

HCMC organizes training courses on firefighting, rescue for 3,221 police officers. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Huynh Quang Tam, Head of PC07, said that the organization of a training course for police officers of communes, wards, and towns in HCMC aims to improve the role of police officers, their responsibilities, and tasks in fire prevention and fighting and rescue; meet the requirements and tasks of advising on the management of fire prevention and fighting and rescue following regulations; at the same time, equip basic and professional knowledge for police officers who are assigned the task of inspecting fire prevention and fighting and rescue at commune-level police departments.



More than 3,000 police officers of communes, wards, and towns in HCMC will be divided into 16 classes within three days, with six topics on fire prevention and fighting and rescue.



Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Police Department, said that over the past time, the situation of fire and explosions across the country in general and HCMC, in particular, tended to increase and develop complicatedly and unpredictably. Therefore, the fire prevention, fighting, and rescue forces need to be proactive and timely grasp the regulations in managing facilities and residential areas to perform the State management function on fire prevention and fighting and rescue, especially the communal police force. Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan asked the trainees to focus on researching, discussing, and understanding the knowledge of the training topics to prevent, repel, and stop the deadly and serious consequences due to subjective factors; further improving people's awareness and skills in fire prevention and fighting and rescue.



Major General Dinh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Police Department, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP) Local police implementing State management on fire prevention and fighting and rescue must be drastic, comprehensive, objective, and comply with regulations. Police officers must thoroughly handle violations of fire prevention and fighting, not allowing establishments that violate fire prevention and fighting regulations and those with a high risk of fire and explosion to operate, and immediately putting an end to the situation that establishments that do not meet the safety requirements and have not yet been approved for fire prevention and fighting and rescue design and acceptance but still operate.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Bao Nghi