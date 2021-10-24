HCMC opens first post-Covid-19 tour to Can Gio District

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said that the city’s tourism industry is eager to welcome the first commercial tourists for the waterway tour.
Earlier, HCMC had also performed nearly 20 roadway tour programs serving doctors and frontline forces participating in the Covid-19 fight.
After a working session between HCMC and the three provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh a few days ago, the three Central provinces were unanimous in welcoming tourists from Ho Chi Minh City again.
Over the passing years, the city tourism sector has identified waterway tourism as one of its strengths and potentials to develop unique tourism products.
According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, waterway tourism is an attractive and potential tourism product that may be developed into one of the city’s typical key tourism products.
In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has exploited many short, medium and long-term tourism products, including inland waterway routes such as Thi Nghe- Binh Quoi - District 7, Bach Dang - District 7 - Cu Chi - Can Gio and inter-provincial routes connecting Binh Duong and the Mekong Delta provinces.
Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group Vo Anh Tai said that this is the first waterway tour to Can Gio for commercial tourists after the period of social distancing.
The one-day tour has a price of VND1.8 million (US$79), performed by high-speed boat of Greenlines traveling through route Can Gio – Thieng Lieng Hamlet, Thanh An Commune – Vam Sat Tourism Site. The cost included tourism and Covid-19 insurance fee.
Earlier, HCMC had also performed nearly 20 roadway tour programs serving doctors and frontline forces participating in the Covid-19 fight.
After a working session between HCMC and the three provinces of Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh a few days ago, the three Central provinces were unanimous in welcoming tourists from Ho Chi Minh City again.
Over the passing years, the city tourism sector has identified waterway tourism as one of its strengths and potentials to develop unique tourism products.
According to Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, waterway tourism is an attractive and potential tourism product that may be developed into one of the city’s typical key tourism products.
In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has exploited many short, medium and long-term tourism products, including inland waterway routes such as Thi Nghe- Binh Quoi - District 7, Bach Dang - District 7 - Cu Chi - Can Gio and inter-provincial routes connecting Binh Duong and the Mekong Delta provinces.
Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group Vo Anh Tai said that this is the first waterway tour to Can Gio for commercial tourists after the period of social distancing.
The one-day tour has a price of VND1.8 million (US$79), performed by high-speed boat of Greenlines traveling through route Can Gio – Thieng Lieng Hamlet, Thanh An Commune – Vam Sat Tourism Site. The cost included tourism and Covid-19 insurance fee.
Some photos were captured at the launching ceremony this morning: