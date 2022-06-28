To prepare for this report, the HCMC Construction Department has asked all 21 districts and Thu Duc City as well as related state agencies to submit corresponding reports for it to compile and summarize. Only 9/31 units, namely the HCMC Transport Department, the State Bank of Vietnam – HCMC Branch, HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, HCMC Housing Development Fund, Vietnam Bank for Social Policies – HCMC Branch, and the People’s Committees of the districts of 1, 4, Tan Phu, Nha Be, fulfilled this request.

Based on those local reports, the HCMC Construction Department informed that from 2016-2020, the floor area of the city increased by 53.7 million square meters, most of which belonged to self-built housing (a rise of 38.5 million square meters). Commercial housing took the second position, at 13.98 million square meters. Social housing witnessed an increase of 1.23 million square meters in 19 finished projects, accounting for 69.2 percent of the goal.

However, the task of relocating households living along polluted channels in 5 years from 2015 achieved very limited results, and is behind schedule. Only 12.4 percent of the assigned goal was completed.

The task of renovating or rebuilding old apartment blocks has been done in 213/237 eligible buildings, reaching nearly 90 percent of the assigned goal.

