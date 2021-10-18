Illustrative Photo (Source: SGGP)

According to the Decision 27/2021/QD-TTg on reduction of land rental for 2021 for those affected by Covid-19 outbreak, organizations, businesses, households and individuals who are directly leasing land from the State with annual land rental payment will enjoy a reduction by 30 percent in 2021.



This decision is also applied for those who are not belong the above-mentioned list. The reduction will not be added into land lease debts in previous years.

The land lessee must submit required documents in accordance with the decision No.27 to the tax departments of districts, the Department of Economic Zones Management, the Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority and authorized units from now until December 31.

By Han Ni – Translated by Kim Khanh