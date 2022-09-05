Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan is awarding certificates of merit to individuals and organizations with excellent achievements in the movement of startup and career establishment. (Photo: Tuoitrethudo)

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan commented that during the five years of this campaign, the city was able to provide various solutions to support startup businesses, especially those owned by young people, because startup activities have attracted much attention from not only the community but also national leaders and administrators.

He then stressed that HCMC always wishes to offer more favorable conditions for the young to carry out their startup projects. The city now has both capital sources and special mechanisms to create a strong foundation and motive force for young people to fulfill their startup dreams.

Finally, the Chairman asked that state units must concentrate on implementing feasible solutions for the project ‘Supporting the Development of Innovative Startup Ecosystems in HCMC in the Period of 2021-2025’, launched by HCMC People’s Committee.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai informed that the movement ‘City Youth Starting up Business – Establishing Career’ has attracted much interest and participation of the young in the city. Until now, the Support Fund for Startup of the Young has provided a financial aid of over VND215 billion (US$9.16 million) for more than 1,000 startup projects and models of young people in HCMC.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thanh Tam