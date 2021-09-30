HCMC obtains vaccination target thanks to fast inoculation drives

Residents get vaccinated against Covid-19 in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC) reported that 332,119 more people received Covid-19 vaccine shots on September 28, bringing the total doses administered in the HCMC to 10,117,641. In which, a total of 3,271,613 people have fully got two shots.



13 among 21 districts reached a 100-percent vaccination rate among people aged 18 and over.

The remaining districts have made every effort to have 100 percent of the population vaccinated. Besides, localities have strengthened the second dose vaccination rate. Thu Duc City and Cu Chi District respectively gained more than 40 and 30 percent of people receiving the second dose.

People over 50 receive the second dose of vaccine in District 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of HCDC, Dr. Nguyen Hong Tam said that HCMC has continuously received vaccine doses from the Ministry of Health and enhanced the vaccination task forces to administer allocated vaccine doses.

The city has planned to achieve 100 percent first dose vaccination for all people above 18 years by September 30 and offer the second dose to 2.6 million people from October 1-15, 1.4 million individuals on December 31.

As of September 29, HCMC is the country’s locality receiving the largest number of vaccine doses of 9.7 million that have been given to people of 18 plus, especially priority groups including the frontline forces, persons aged 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions. So far, more than 1.1 million persons aged 65 and over have been vaccinated.

To have all people over 50 fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and inoculate migrant workers who come back to the city for work, HCMC needs more vaccine doses.

In addition, the municipal Department of Education and Training has suggested the HCMC People’s Committee to schedule a student vaccination that can help high schools and secondary schools safely return to in-person learning in the second semester with around 642,000 students, said Dr. Nguyen Hong Tam.

The city has continuously proposed the Ministry of Health for additional allocation of vaccine doses and sought other sources of vaccine purchases on its own, creating advantage for residents to receive the “Covid Green Card” and bringing life back to the new normal state after months-long social distancing measures.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh