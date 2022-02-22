HCMC: Number of work-related accidents in 2021 declines sharply

Pursuant to the reports of over 4,200 enterprises and employers, there had been 544 accidents at workplaces in 2021, a decrease of nearly 46 percent over the previous year; meanwhile, the number of dead and injured people related to workplace accidents was 549, a decline of over 46 percent over 2020.
According to the Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs, occupational accidents often occurred in industrial production facilities, including garment, metal processing, footwear production, leather. The high rate of work accidents was mostly in the construction field.
The occupational accidents have damaged more than VND12.6 billion (US$553,000), mostly comprising compensation costs, allowances, salary expenses for accident victims during the treatment period and medical expenses.
