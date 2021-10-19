HCMC not yet decide date for Covid-19 vaccination for kids

Mr. Hai at the press brief



According to Mr. Hai, the Ministry of Health issued a guiding document No. 8688/BYT-DP on Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 on October 14. Children aged 16-17 will be first vaccinated and younger kids will be later according to the supply of vaccines and the local epidemic situation.

The ministry also suggested that localities can develop plans for the administration of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines from October if they have been fully prepared for all situations. Moreover, sixth to twelve graders will receive Covid-19 vaccines first.

To implement the Ministry’s direction, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted a report of immunization plan for 780,000 children aged 12-17 in the city to the municipal People's Committee. It is expected that vaccination will be completed within five days. The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City also proposed the Ministry of Health supply enough vaccines to cover two doses of vaccine for children aged 12-17.

Mr. Hai also revealed by the end of October 17, around 11,531 patients with Covid-19have been treated in concentrations facilities and hospitals including 902 children under 16 years old. Moreover, 404 of them are critically ill patients on ventilators, 18 ECMO-supported patients, and 51 deaths are reported per day.





By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan