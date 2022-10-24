HCMC not trading off environment for investment attraction

Accordingly, the Propaganda Department asks that all localities and units in HCMC focus on updating the community on the Central Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws. Vietnam, especially HCMC, will never trade off the environment for economic growth or investment attraction, and will do its best to ensure environment security.

In particular, HCMC will purposely concentrate on introducing achievements in environment protection tasks, promoting the use of clean and environmentally friendly energy, encouraging the application of scientific measures to overcome challenges as to environment security, and boosting the implementation of the digital economy model for green growth.

By doing this, the Propaganda Department wants to raise the awareness of all civil servants, Party members, and the public about the Central Party’s guidelines as well as the State’s laws on environment security for the sake of sustainable development in Vietnam.

Environment protection must become the consciousness and voluntary actions of all dwellers in HCMC. This, in turn, will develop into a collaborative determination of the whole society so that they can protect their own habitats and actively respond to threats to environment security.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Yen Nhi