HCMC not resume activities without safety plan: HCMC Party Chief

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

He made the statement at the meeting of the open Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the evening of September 6.

According to Mr. Nen, the southern metropolis has achieved some fruitful astonishment including completion of tasks set by the authorities for epidemic prevention and control. Ho Chi Minh City will continue promoting preventative measures such as tests for all residents.

Ho Chi Minh City has basically completed the second phase of the plan which has been focusing on separating the infection source and entering the third phase which will concentrate on maintaining and controlling infection in the community. Classification and treatment of Covid-19 patients have gained primary achievement, contributing to changing the treatment strategy of Covid-19 patients.

According to the Secretary of the City Party Committee, a decrease in the number of deaths from August 31 to now has shown a good sign. Although vaccination work has slowed down in some districts at some times, it has basically achieved the set target. The strategy of transforming the area, controlling red zones, and expanding green zones has yielded fruitful results. Many outbreaks and chains of infection continue to be put under control while several blocked areas have been lifted.



Mr. Nen speaks at the meeting of the open Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (Photo: SGGP)

Social security work has been strengthened. Ho Chi Minh City only has 10 days left to achieve the goal of disease control, he noted, this is a very important and historic step for the city's epidemic prevention and control.

At the conference, Mr. Nen pointed out five remaining issues in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City. It is impossible to live with outbreaks of epidemics. The city can’t obtain a "zero-Covid-19" target. Worse, in 2021, vaccines will continue to be scarce. Prolonged strict social distancing can’t continue to be applied. The epidemic in the southern key economic region has still developed complicatedly.

Therefore, Party Chief Nen asked from now until September 15, the entire machinery of state from the city to the grassroots, especially in wards and communes to continue considering the motto that fighting the epidemic is like fighting the enemy. Each resident is a soldier in the battle against the Covid-19 epidemic. Increased information on the fight of the pandemic to all dwellers to help raise their awareness.

He also stressed that all city inhabitants should cope with the new situation during the coronavirus epidemic. He gave an emphasis on social security asking not to let any resident face famine.

Vaccination is a prerequisite for the return to normal life for economic growth, Mr. Nen noted. Therefore, the HCMC health sector will continue administration of the vaccines.

Regarding the prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Nen asked localities to stick to the criteria of the Ministry of Health to implement measures. Ho Chi Minh City will choose District 7 and Cu Chi as the leading breakthroughs, piloting solutions and strategies for the scenario of the new normal after September 15.

Meanwhile, Can Gio, Nha Be, District 5, District 11, and Phu Nhuan districts continue to strive to achieve epidemic control criteria soon. Districts and Thu Duc city were asked to redraw the Covid-19 map, the welfare map, the vaccine map to prepare for the "new normal" life with the Covid-19 epidemic, Mr. Nen said.

He directed local authorities to invite people who have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic to participate in activities in hospitals. The city Steering Board for the prevention and control of Covid-19 ought to have special policies for these people. Simultaneously, the government should have policies for private infirmaries taking part in the paid treatment of Covid-19 patients.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan