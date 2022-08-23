HCMC, New Zealand strengthen innovation, creativity cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) presents a gift to New Zealand Consul-General in the city, Joseph Nelson.



Mr. Phan Van Mai highly appreciated cooperative relations between Vietnam and New Zealand. He hoped New Zealand Consul General Joe Nelson would continuously contribute to deepening cooperative relations between the two countries.

NZ and the HCMC Department of Science and Technology will hold innovation and creativity conference for startups in HCMC in October. It will be a chance for the two sides to exchange creative thinking and new ideas, and strengthen cooperation in the sectors that HCMC is very interested in, the city’s leader said.

The city sets a goal of becoming a center for innovation and creativity in Vietnam and the region. The Chairman of the southern economic hub hoped for tighter cooperation with NZ to build an innovation and creativity ecosystem and call for investment in this field.

Additionally, students of HCMC will have an opportunity to learn about New Zealand’s educational facilities at an education fair that will be organized in the city in October with the participation of NZ institutions, he added.

He affirmed that HCMC will make efforts to contribute to raising bilateral trade to NZD$2 billion by 2025 and suggested the two sides cooperate in building and developing a smart city.

The city’s authorities want to learn experience in building smart cities from New Zealand and call for investors to invest in intelligent solutions, high-tech applications in management and solutions to deal with flooding and traffic problems.

New Zealand Consul-General in HCMC, Joseph Nelson recognized the city’s suggestion for cooperation in the areas that the two sides pay attention to.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh