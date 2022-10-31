HCMC, neighbouring provinces to build 200km highway

HCMC will work with four other provinces to build a 200km Ring Road No.4. — Photo baodautu.vn



All localities are preparing pre-feasibility study reports for the project for each section of the route assigned by the Prime Minister.

Based on feedback from the other provinces, HCMC's Department of Transport has already completed a draft plan.

By 2023, the pre-feasibility study reports are slated to be completed and appraised, and the project's investment policies will be determined.

In 2024, construction will begin and the whole route will be opened to the public by the end of 2027.

Localities are required to actively develop detailed plans to effectively implement the project.

During the first phase of the project, construction of four expressways and parallel roads will be carried out. Site clearance for construction will be implemented as well.

According to preliminary research, the first phase is estimated to cost VND102 trillion (US$4.2 billion) and will be implemented in the form of public-private partnership (PPP). At the completion stage, all localities will invest in completing HCMC Ring Road No.4 according to the plan.

HCMC has been assigned to take care of a 17km-long section of the route while Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province with 18km, Dong Nai Province with 45km, Binh Duong Province with 49km and Long An Province with 71km.

The Ministry of Transport is responsible for organizing and coordinating the implementation of projects across the route.

HCMC Ring Road No.4 will be 200km long, with the first point intersecting with Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Highway in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and the end point connecting with the North-South Expressway at HCMC's Hiep Phuoc Port.

This will be an eight-lane highway with parallel roads on both sides.

HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will start the construction of the 76km-long Ring Road No.3 in 2023.

Vietnamplus