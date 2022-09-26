HCMC needs VND8,200 billion to improve landfills

Dong Thanh Landfill in Hoc Mon District

Accordingly, in the 2021-2025 period, HCMC is going to improve land quality of closed landfills to eliminate environment pollution and provide more land resource for urban development. This ultimately fulfills the goals in the program ‘Reducing Environment Pollution in HCMC in the Period from 2020-2030’, launched by HCMC People’s Committee.

The two landfills chosen this time are 25-hectare Go Cat Landfill in Binh Tan District and 45-hectare Dong Thanh Landfill in Hoc Mon District.

Both will undergo major rehabilitation and restoration, with the first one having an investment of VND2,800 billion (US$118 million) and the second VND5,400 billion ($228 million).

By Ha Van – Translated by Yen Nhi