HCMC needs to recruit 1,004 civil servants

According to the Department of Home Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City’s announcement of plan for the civil servant recruitment exam in 2022, entries should be sent by post to the Department of Home Affairs before January 19, 2022.

The exam consists of two rounds. The first round is computer-based multiple-choice test comprising 60 questions about general knowledge and 30 questions about foreign languages including English, Russian, French, German, and Chinese. Candidates will sit for specialized professional writing exam for the second round.

Candidates are exempted from foreign language exams if they have a university or postgraduate diploma in foreign languages, or a bachelor's degree, a graduate degree in a foreign country, or a university or graduate degree at a foreign language training institution in Vietnam.

In case that two or more people with the same total score in the final criterion of the job position to be recruited, the person with the higher score in the second round will be the successful candidate.

The HCMC recruitment exam is for people who are 18 years or older and have a Vietnamese nationality. Applicants should have qualifications suitable for the job position to be recruited and skills in using information technology and foreign languages as required by the recruitment position; regardless of ethnicity, male, female, social class, belief, and religion.





By Manh Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy