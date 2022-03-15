Chairman of the Central Party Committee's Commission of Popularization and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia first briefed the key and new content in the Document of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: SGGP)



Chairman of the Central Party Committee's Commission of Popularization and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia first briefed the key and new content in the Document of the 13th National Party Congress, in association with Resolutions and Conclusions of the 4th Meeting of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (the 13th term).

He then explained in detail the content as to the development and management of the Party and political system, strict handling of Party members who have degraded their political ideology and morality.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is delivering his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai stated that the HCMC Party Committee has put much effort in studying and implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, which is both the honor and responsibility of each Party member.

The reality has put forward various issues, and thus Chairman Mai asked that leaders of the Party Committees at all levels closely monitor this learning and implementation process for the whole term, along with hosting regular political meetings about the Party development and management in 2022.

He also requested all localities, state units and organizations, agencies accelerate the progress to fulfill this year’s targets via building capable, qualified, reputable officials. In addition, HCMC is going to review and develop its staff planning to encourage the contribution of competent, enthusiastic ones, while removing those degraded officials. The task of staff training should be taken care of as well to prepare sufficient officials for the next term.

HCMC will study and adequately implement Conclusion No.14 by the Politburo in 2021 on encouraging and protecting active, innovative state officials.

HCMC leaders are participating in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)





The political report in the 13th National Party Congress lists 6 key missions and new content, including the reform in the Party’s leadership; the continuous fight against bureaucracy, corruption, wastefulness, negativity, "group interests"; and the strengthening of citizens’ trust and attachment to the Party, the State, and the socialist regime.

Regarding economic development, the report stresses the Covid-19 prevention and control task, the vaccination campaign, and socio-economic recovery.

As to culture and society aspects, the report emphasizes the aspiration for a prosperous, happy Vietnam, where cultural values are honored and the community contribute their best to national defense and construction, international integration, living standard upgrading, and happiness index improvement.

The report also introduces three strategic breakthroughs in the term of the 13th National Party Congress: institutional improvements, high-quality human resources development, and construction of synchronous, modern infrastructure.

By Van Minh – Translated by Vien Hong