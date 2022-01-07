HCMC mobilizes resources to help needy farmers on Tet holiday

Through the meaningful program, 2,050 Tet gifts, 100 saving bank accounts worth VND10 million (US$442) each, 100 production tools with VND20 million (US$882) each, 820 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships worth VND2 million (US$88) each for the children of poor and near-poor farmers and 20 other scholarships worth VND50 million (US$2,206) for orphaned children due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be given.
In addition, five charity houses will be dedicated for 20 children whose parents died of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is expected that the city would spend nearly VND8 billion (US$353,806) for the activity.
