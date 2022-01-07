HCMC mobilizes resources to help needy farmers on Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Television will hold the “Tet Nghia Tinh- Xuan Nham Dan” (Tet of Love- the Year of the Tiger 2022” program at Ho Chi Minh City Opera House 8:30 a.m. on January 11 to raise funds and bring a warm Tet to 3,000 needy farmers, who are poor and near-poor members of the association, Covid-19 hit households with difficult circumstances.