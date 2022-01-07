  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC mobilizes resources to help needy farmers on Tet holiday

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers Association in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Television will hold the “Tet Nghia Tinh- Xuan Nham Dan” (Tet of Love- the Year of the Tiger 2022” program at Ho Chi Minh City Opera House 8:30 a.m. on January 11 to raise funds and bring a warm Tet to 3,000 needy farmers, who are poor and near-poor members of the association, Covid-19 hit households with difficult circumstances.
Through the meaningful program, 2,050 Tet gifts, 100 saving bank accounts worth VND10 million (US$442) each, 100 production tools with VND20 million (US$882) each, 820 Luong Dinh Cua scholarships worth VND2 million (US$88) each for the children of poor and near-poor farmers and 20 other scholarships worth VND50 million (US$2,206) for orphaned children due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be given. 

In addition, five charity houses will be dedicated for 20 children whose parents died of  the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It is expected that the city would spend nearly VND8 billion (US$353,806) for the activity. 


By Thai Phuong –Translated by Huyen Huong

