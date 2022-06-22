  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC meets former experts who help Cambodia in period 1979-1989

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held a meeting with former officials, interpreters and staff of Vietnamese experts delegation A50 in HCMC who had helped socio-economic recovery in Cambodia in the period 1979- 1989, under the chair of Commander of the HCMC High Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam.

HCMC meets former experts who help Cambodia in period 1979-1989 ảnh 1 Commander of the HCMC High Command Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam 
At the meeting, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam extended greetings and reviewed the unforgettable historical period with many sacrifices and contributions of officials and experts of the Vietnamese delegation who had helped Cambodia. 
From 1979 through 1989, the experts including 500 long-term specialized experts, 500 short-term experts and hundreds of short-term working teams came to help the country. 

In 1979, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Government and people sent thousands of officials, technical staff, volunteers and sanitation workers to participate in the works of firefighting and restoration of power and water plants in Phnom Penh capital city of Cambodia. Moreover, they delivered hundreds of tons of food and medicine and sent doctors to perform examinations and treatment for tens of thousands of Cambodian people. 

The contributions of the experts were a foundation of a voluntary spirit and friendship that were worthy of being recorded in the history of Phnom Penh. 

By Tran Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong

