HCMC meeting marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos ties

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Nen reviewed the close ties between the two countries throughout the history as well as the great solidarity and the rare loyal friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Lao provinces pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)



Earlier, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Laos’ Vientiane and Champasak and Savannakhet provinces paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s monument in Nguyen Hue Street, and visited an exhibition on political, economic, social and cultural activities of Vietnam, Laos, HCM City and Lao localities over the past 60 years.

At the congress (Photo: VNA)



Also on August 30, the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association of Hanoi convened its fifth congress for the 2022-2027 tenure. The congress elected a standing board with 35 members led by Chu Hong Minh, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi.

Over the past 60 years, despite changes in the world situation and international relations, the brotherhood, sincere friendship, loyal comradeship and great solidarity of the two Parties, countries and peoples have grown strongly, he said.Nen expressed belief that the partnership between Vietnam and Laos in general and the collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and Lao localities will be evergreen.On behalf of Lao localities, Governor of Savannakhet province Santiphap Phomvihan affirmed that the ties between Vietnam and Laos, founded and fostered by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane, have become a priceless asset and an existence and development rule of both countries and a decisive factor of the success of the revolution in each country.The Party, State and people of Laos always remember that on every battlefield in Laos, there is the sweat and blood of Vietnamese experts and volunteer soldiers mixed with blood and sweat of Lao soldiers and people, he said.