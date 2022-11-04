HCMC marks Russia’s October Revolution anniversary

Mr. Hoang Minh Nhan, President of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association in HCMC speaks at the event.

Speaking at the gathering, Hoang Minh Nhan, President of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association in HCMC said that the October Revolution had a special meaning to Vietnam and laid the foundation for the sound traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia that will be continued to further consolidate and develop in the coming time.



The relationship has been further upgraded through high-level visits by leaders of Vietnam and Russia in this year.

At the reception for Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov who paid a visit to Vietnam on July 5-6, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said that Vietnam always respects and remembers great and effective assistance from international friends, including the former Soviet Union and Russia at present, during its struggles and national development through different periods.

An art performance at the ceremony

Under the implementation of a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralization of foreign relations, Vietnam treasures the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a pre-recorded speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok city, Russia in September.

In the speech, the Vietnamese Government leader highly appreciated the economic cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, especially in the fields of energy and industry.

He affirmed that Vietnam welcomes economic connectivity between Russia, especially the Far East, and Asia-Pacific countries; and the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.

Director of the Russian Center in HCMC, Natalia Zolkina speaks at the ceremony.

Director of the Russian Center in HCMC, Natalia Zolkina said that Vietnam-Russia special friendship has been stable and flourished stronger over the past seven decades and gained great achievements in all sectors.

In order to strengthen relations between the two countries, the Russian World Foundation opened two Russian language centers in Hanoi and HCMC. The center often organizes exchanges between Vietnamese students and representatives of Russian arts and teachers, she added.





By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh