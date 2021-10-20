HCMC marks 91st founding anniversary of Vietnam Women's Union

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai grants certificates to outstanding collectives and individuals.



On the occasion, the Central Vietnam Women's Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union granted certificates to honor three collectives and one individual, handed over letters of commendation to 26 collectives and individuals who had achievements and contributions in the Covid-19 fight.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai at the celebration.



Speaking at the celebration, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stressed that in the past 91 years under the leadership of the Party, the operation of Vietnam Women's Union has constantly developed to become a large-scale political and social organization, a reliable agency, a common house for a huge number of women.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau offers certificates to outstanding collectives and individuals.



Attending the celebration were Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Deputy Head of the Vietnam Women’s Union in the Southern region Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh; Member of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau.





Besides, collectives and individuals with their contributions in the election of the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels were certificated by the Municipal People’s Committee. The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union also offered the prize of the logo design contest to welcome the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Women's Congress and the Ao Dai photo contest themed “Pride of Vietnamese Women”.In Ho Chi Minh City, the women's movement, the capacity and the role of women have been promoted, making practical contributions to the city's development in all fields.The union has well fulfilled the propaganda task on the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the term 2021-2026, contributing to increasing the rate of female deputies elected to more than 30 percent and the portion of female elected deputies to the HCMC People’s Council reached 43.62 percent.During the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union’s sub-units at all levels launched many practical and meaningful programs and activities on social welfares with the engagement of over 10,000 members at the Covid-19 checking points, testing points, vaccination sites in the community, beloved kitchens and going to the markets for residents.During the activities, many members were infected with SARS-CoV-2; and 50 deaths related to the disease brought bereavement to their families and the Union.On behalf of the Executive Committee of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai praised the efforts and contributions of the union’s members during the passing time, especially on the Covid-19 fight, and he hoped that the union’s sub-units at all levels will continue to mobilize the sources to fulfill the social welfares, strengthen the programs of taking care of new-born babies and orphaned children due to Covid-19 and pregnant women.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong