HCMC marks 91st anniversary of Traditional Day of VFF

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) He was speaking on November 17 at a ceremony in HCMC to mark the the 91st anniversary of Traditional Day of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18) and conference reviewing the implementation of the pandemic prevention and control in the fourth wave of Covid-19.

Attending at the event were also Vice President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, former Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vo Thi Dung and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC To Thi Bich Chau.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated individuals and organizations who were granted medals “For the Cause of Great National Unity” from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) of HCMC for their outstanding contribution during the battle against the virus.

The HCMC chapter of Vietnam Fatherland Front must always to raise its awareness and actions in mobilizing resources to collect opinions and advices of the building and development of the country in general and HCMC particular, he said.

He hoped that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee at each level will continuously carry out charitable programs supporting and caring for disadvantaged people, especially individuals living alone and orphaned children by Covid-19.

On this occasion, the HCM City's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee honorably received the Third Class Labor Medal for outstanding achievements in the city’s fight against Covid-19. The committee and two individuals were awarded certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister.

On this occasion, the HCM City's Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee honorably received the Third Class Labor Medal for outstanding achievements in the city's fight against Covid-19.



